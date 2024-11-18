A family member of Hezbollah Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson Mohammed Afif, who was eliminated on Sunday near Beirut, blames spies serving Israel for his death.

In a recording published on Monday by Kan Reshet Bet, the relative is heard saying: "The spies, the traitors, they are the ones who served his head on a silver platter to Israel."

Later in the recording she claimed that she does not believe that the spies came from within the Hezbollah organization.

According to the IDF Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, having joined the terrorist organization in the 1980s. Since the beginning of the war, Afif wielded significant influence over Hezbollah's military operations. He was in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah’s terrorist activities against Israel.

Moreover, Afif directed Hezbollah terrorists to gather footage from the field, to be used for Hezbollah's propaganda and psychological terror.

He also received orders from Hezbollah's senior military commanders regarding Hezbollah's responsibility for the UAV attack on the Prime Minister of Israel’s residence, in Caesarea on October 19, 2024.

Since Hassan Nasrallah's elimination, Afif had increased his media presence, giving regular press conferences. One such press conference in October was cut short by an Israeli air raid.

In the middle of Afif's remarks, the reporters began to put away their microphones in order to flee the scene.

Afif could also be heard saying "The bombings don't scare us so how will the threats scare us?" Then he got up and ran away as well.