Mohammad Afif, the Hezbollah Media Relations Officer who was reportedly eliminated in an airstrike in Lebanon today, was forced to cut short a press conference last month after warnings from the IDF spokesman in Arabic that the IAF was about to attack in Dahieh in Beirut.

In the middle of the Hezbollah propaganda chief's remarks, the reporters began to put away their microphones in order to escape from the scene.

Afif could also be heard saying "The bombings don't scare us so how will the threats scare us?" Then he got up and ran away as well.