Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned five years before the October 7th massacre that neglecting the security of the Gaza border could cost Israel heavily. He was mocked by the left.

In February 2017, military commentator Or Heller wrote that "Ya'alon's position against arresting released Schalit prisoners in the West Bank to avoid antagonizing Gaza is interesting. The real report that needs to be written: How did we get dragged into an unnecessary war and how won't we get dragged in the future?"

Smotrich replied to him: "Correct. It would have been better not to escalate, not to enter Gaza, not to touch the tunnels, and then wake up to a massive attack of infiltrating terrorists from thirty tunnels at once with hundreds of casualties and hostages."

Users who reacted to the comments and expressed positions identified with the left mocked this response and claimed Smotrich was exaggerating. The lead respondent was Chaim Levinson, who tried to hint at exaggeration by writing "Thousands. Why are you being gentle?"