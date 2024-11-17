Anti-Israel vandals came to the home of University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce on Thursday and left pro-Hamas messages on the premises and on her car, the university said in a statement.

The masked vandals also slashed the vehicle's tires.

The pro-Hamas movement responsible for the vandalism vowed, "You will not know peace until you meet the demands of our movement.”

Video posted to social media showed inverted red triangles painted on the property along messages that included “Free Palestine” and “blood on your hands.”

University spokesperson Victor Balta said, “Making threats against a public official in an attempt to intimidate them is a crime" and that the vandalism would not "affect university policy."

A Jewish Alumni group told the Seattle Times, “We unequivocally condemn this despicable behavior, and look to @SeattlePD and incoming AG @NickBrownNow to find and prosecute these lawbreakers. @UW”