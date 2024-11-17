Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin commented on the illumination bombs that were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea on Saturday night.

"There was no need for the firing of illumination bombs at the Prime Minister's home tonight in order to understand the seriousness of the rampant violence by those who are trying to dismantle the country from within," he claimed.

"I categorically reject the police and Shin Bet's determination that this is a 'serious incident.' This is not just another serious incident. This is a link in a chain of violent and anarchistic acts, the purpose of which is to bring about the assassination of the Prime Minister and the toppling of the elected government by means of a violent coup. This chain of actions has been taking place for about two years, under the auspices of selective enforcement by law enforcement agencies. This criminal conduct was of course also authorized by the Supreme Court, which rejected the petition filed in this matter by my colleague, Minister Wasserlauf," Levin said.

"Since the formation of the government, I have been fighting to change things fundamentally. To change the composition of the Supreme Court, to reform the legal advisory system to the government, and to put an end to selective enforcement.”

“The time has come for all members of the coalition, all factions, and all members of the Knesset to announce as one their unequivocal support for the steps I led and have taken, and for any other steps that are necessary to change the situation. The time has come for full support to be given to restore the judicial system and law enforcement systems, and to put an end to anarchy, rampage, defiance, and attempts to harm the Prime Minister."

The projectiles that were fired towards the Prime Minister’s residence landed in the home's yard. The family was not at home at the time.

"This is a serious incident which represents a dangerous escalation," the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) stressed.

Shin Bet and police forces were called to the scene, an investigation has been opened, and the appropriate steps will be taken.