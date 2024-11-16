On Friday evening, at the start of Shabbat (Sabbath), the Sanzer Rebbe fainted in the central study hall in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya.

The incident occurred during the "Mincha" prayers, when the Rebbe lost consciousness.

He was quickly evacuated to the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, which was founded and named after the Sanz hasidic sect.

Following a comprehensive series of tests, a heart issue was ruled out, and sources in the hasidic sect said that the event was apparently caused by an infection which caused great weakness.

Medical teams provided the Rebbe with light treatment and he was released home on Saturday morning.