Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara appealed sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Thursday) to re-examine the appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister.

"The combination of the apparently improper interventions in the police's activities and the dependence of the police officers on the minister for their promotion harms the possibility of ensuring that the police will act out of loyalty to the public and not to the political echelon," the attorney general wrote.

According to her, "Since being appointed to the position, Minister Ben-Gvir has influenced and apparently interfered in a blatant, improper, and repeated manner, in the exercise of the police force. Minister Ben-Gvir expressed himself during his tenure in a way that is intended to discourage judges from carrying out their work, to lead to the discrediting of their decisions even in the eyes police officers, to discourage law enforcement officials from fulfilling their duties, and to delegitimize the investigations of police officers by the Department of Internal Police Investigations."

Baharav-Miara asked Netanyahu to ask Ben-Gvir to respond to these accusations and that the Prime Minister discuss the issue with her before the State responds to the petitions to the Supreme Court demanding the firing of Ben-Gvir as a minister.

Ben-Gvir wrote in response that Netanyahu should fire the attorney general instead.

"The combination of the apparently improper interventions in the government's policy and the dependence of the ministers of the government on the attorney general for their appointment, harms the possibility of ensuring that the government will act out of loyalty to the public and not to the legal echelon - tonight the attorney general began an attempted coup against the elected government in Israel, and I call on the prime minister to examine her impeachment," wrote Ben-Gvir.