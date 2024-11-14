The family of Golani fighter Sraya Albom, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, stood over his fresh grave in a shared embrace on Thursday while the song "Ad Shtahzor" (Until You Return) played.

Albom, a 21-year-old Golani soldier, lived in the settlement of Mehola in the Jordan Valley. He went to fight in Gaza during a commanders' course, and after completing the course, he joined the fighting in Lebanon.

He studied at the 'Regavim BaEmek' agricultural yeshiva in high school. He was supposed to be discharged in four months. He is survived by his parents and four brothers and sisters, Natanel, Hodaya, Eyal, and Aviram.

The Jordan Valley Regional Council eulogized him: "Sraya was a sociable, cheerful child, surrounded by friends, with deep values and endless giving. Sraya went to fight in Gaza during his commanders' course, returned to complete the course, and immediately went to fight in Lebanon, with four months remaining until his release. May his memory be blessed."

Yael, Sraya's mother, and his sister Hodaya were interviewed on Kan Reshet Bet and described the joy that characterized him: "On his beret march, we printed t-shirts with the inscription 'Always be happy' because that's how he was." Yael recounted their last conversation: "We spoke last Tuesday before he entered Lebanon, I told him to take care of himself, and he replied, 'Sure - as usual,' which reassured me.

"Sheria studied at an agricultural yeshiva and loved the land very much. He was supposed to be released in four months and had many plans. He wanted to learn music in Safed, travel to work on a farm in New Zealand, and tour Thailand." His sister Hodaya said: |We'll try to fulfill them for him and live life as he truly was - with joy."