Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed in a conversation with reporters today (Wednesday) that he HAS severed Turkey's relations with Israel.

Erdogan's assertion came after a reporter asked him about the claims that his constant vitriol against Israel since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, are mere rhetoric and that under the surface there is trade between Turkey and Israel.

In response to this claim, Erdogan asked"Why are they doing this? They do it with the thought that it will wear down our government."

He later clarified, "We as a country and as the government of the Republic of Turkey - have severed relations with Israel. We do not have any relations with Israel at this stage."

"We stand by Palestine and we will demand that the dictator Netanyahu and his gang be held responsible for their actions," he added.

Erdoğan, who has recently grown closer to the Assad regime in Syria, said that he is "full of hope for Assad - the Israeli threat on their doorstep is not a myth."

"I have hope that we can unite and hopefully get the relations between Syria and Turkey back on track," he added.

He also said, "We believe that this normalization (between Turkey and Syria) will open the door to peace and tranquility in Syria."