The IAF has struck over 120 Hamas and Hezbollah terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon since Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah launched numerous projectiles toward central and northern Israel. Following the attack, the IDF struck dozens of launchers in Lebanon, including the launcher used to fire at cities in central Israel and Nahariya yesterday.

IDF troops are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted operations in southern Lebanon against additional Hezbollah terror targets. They conducted defensive and offensive missions in the area, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The troops also located underground infrastructure with hideouts and equipment storage areas.

With the direction of ISA intelligence, the IDF struck a terrorist cell in Shejaiya in the Gaza Strip. One of the members of the cell was Yasser Ghandi, who invaded into Israel territory on October 7th and took part in the massacre.