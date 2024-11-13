Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Tuesday spoke at a meeting of the Security Council.

Danon challenged the Palestinian Authority (PA) representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, who claims to represent the people of Gaza, while he himself cannot set foot in Gaza without risking his life.

The Israeli Ambassador pointed out that the people of Gaza are fed up with Hamas' reign of terror, while those who speak out against them are tortured, but the Security Council fails to discuss this.

“I don’t know, Mr. Mansour, when was the last time you visited Gaza, or you slept in Gaza, or you met someone from Gaza,” Danon told the PA envoy, “but we can show you footage [of] what the people of Gaza really think about Hamas.”

That footage includes “mothers screaming that Hamas took their sons, men crying out that it is Hamas who is to blame for their suffering. We have also released footage of Hamas torturing Gazan civilians, violating all concepts of human rights and morality.”

“The people of Gaza themselves are telling you what must be done to resolve the situation. They are crying out to you. Listen to them,” Danon continued.

“This obsession with vilifying Israel is detached from reality. Let us only examine the facts at hand instead of political agendas,” he stated.