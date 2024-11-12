A loud explosion sounded Tuesday morning in the city of Nesher, near Haifa in northern Israel, about half an hour after sirens sounded warning of a hostile aircraft infiltrating from Lebanon.

According to police, the UAV fell near a preschool. No one was injured, but the preschool building suffered light damage.

The children who attended the preschool were inside the building at the time of the strike, and the UAV hit a tree. The preschool's windows shattered, but did not cause injuries.

Shortly after the sirens sounded, the IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, sirens were sounded in the Western Galilee and Upper Galilee areas, following the identification of several suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"The targets are monitored by the IAF and the incident is still ongoing. The public is asked to continue to follow the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command."

Following the explosion, the IDF said: "A short while ago, one UAV that crossed from Lebanon was identified as falling in the area of Nesher. The incident has concluded. As of now, no reports of injuries have been received."

"Sirens were not sounded in the area of Nesher. The incident is under review."