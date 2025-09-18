Three brothers in their 20s were shot to death Wednesday night in a Bedouin community near Segev Shalom in the Negev.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams called to the scene pronounced two of the brothers dead at the site and evacuated the third in critical condition and unconscious Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, where he later died.

MDA paramedic Lian Kertshov and EMTs Hadas Navoni and Yasser Abu Ragila said: “There was a great commotion at the scene and three wounded lay on the ground unconscious, suffering from severe penetrative wounds to their bodies. Two of them showed no signs of life and, unfortunately we had no choice but to declare the deaths of the young men. At the same time we provided life-saving treatment to a man of about 25 and evacuated him to the hospital in unstable condition.”

Negev District police arrived and began collecting evidence together with forensic investigators. Initial investigations indicate that the motive for the triple murder was a dispute between criminal elements.

Following an assessment at the site, Southern District Commander Commissioner Haim Bublil assigned the investigation to the Central Unit of the Negev District.