Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in closed talks that the issue of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria should be revisited when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

His remarks join those of the remarks of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who said yesterday that "2025 will, God willing, be the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

Smotrich also said that "the only way to remove this threat from the agenda is to apply Israeli sovereignty to the settlements in Judea and Samaria. This is our answer to Sinwar, may his name and memory be erased, and to all the Nazis along the axis from Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen to what remains of Hamas terrorists in Gaza and the terrorists in Judea and Samaria," said Smotrich.

"They saw on October 7 the first stage in the destruction of the State of Israel and planned to conquer us from within, and launch an attack of massacre, murder, and rape from the Arab cities in Judea and Samaria to all major population centers in the heart of the country, and in this process, the new Nazis need to pay a territorial price that will be taken from them permanently both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria. We will cut off their hope to destroy us and declare to the entire world that we are here in our state and are not going anywhere.

"I gave instructions to the settlement administration in the Ministry of Defense and to the Civil Administration to begin comprehensive professional staff work to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty. Subsequently, I intend to lead a government decision stating that the Government of Israel will act with the new administration of President Trump and the international community to apply sovereignty and seek American recognition.

"Even if at first there will be those who oppose externally with various statements, including from Arab countries, we have already proven with the Abraham Accords that when Israel stands up for its own and on the justice of its path, it ultimately wins support and appreciation from the U.S. and neighboring Arab countries. Therefore, we need to go full force with this move. I have no doubt that President Trump, who showed courage and determination in his decisions in his first term, will support Israel in this move."