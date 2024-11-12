The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced Monday that its chief prosecutor Karim Khan faces an external probe into alleged misconduct, AFP reported.

According to Assembly of States Parties (ASP) President Paivi Kaukoranta, an external investigation is needed "in order to ensure a fully independent, impartial and fair process."

Khan expressed support for the probe, stating he welcomed "the opportunity to engage in this process."

He added, "I will be continuing all other functions as prosecutor, in line with my mandate, across situations addressed by the International Criminal Court."

The 54-year-old prosecutor faces allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a staff member, which he strongly disputes. Addressing these claims, Khan stated on Monday, "It was with deep sadness that I understood reports of misconduct were to be aired publicly in relation to me."

Khan noted that "this is a moment in which myself and the International Criminal Court are subject to a wide range of attacks and threats."

The allegations against Khan have surfaced during a sensitive time for the ICC, as a panel of three ICC judges is currently considering requests from Khan to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

In August, Khan pressed the pretrial chamber to issue an urgent decision, reaffirming that the court has jurisdiction to investigate Israeli citizens. More recently, he urged the judges to expedite the decision.

Since Israel is not a member of the ICC, even if arrest warrants are issued, Netanyahu and Gallant are not at immediate risk of prosecution but the threat of arrest could complicate their international travel.

Critics have stated that Khan learned of the allegations weeks before his May request for the arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders.

While Khan stopped short of directly accusing Israel of being behind the allegations, his public denial mentioned that he and the ICC have been the targets of “a wide range of recent attacks and threats” in recent months.

However, a months-long investigation by The Guardian found no evidence of Israeli or other foreign involvement in the core allegations against Khan.