Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor leading a war crimes case against Israel, is facing renewed scrutiny following allegations of serious misconduct. According to the Daily Mail, Khan allegedly pressured a female colleague for over five months to withdraw her accusations of sexual misconduct, including making multiple daily calls urging her to retract her claims.

The report highlights that Khan’s alleged actions coincided with his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. These charges, announced in May 2024, came just two weeks after he learned of the accusations against him, raising concerns over his ability to act impartially. Critics argue that his legal actions against Israel may be politically motivated, serving as a distraction from his personal scandal.

Sources cited in the report indicate that Khan repeatedly attempted to convince his accuser to sign a letter disavowing her claims. His persistent efforts allegedly led the woman to flee the Netherlands, leaving her car at the airport and cutting off contact with her immediate family. This has raised further concerns about the ethical conduct of the ICC's top prosecutor and his handling of sensitive cases, including those involving Israel.

Adding to the controversy, Khan’s close adviser, Mamadou Racine Ly, reportedly also pressured the woman to state she had no complaint, further calling into question the ICC's internal integrity. The report suggests that such behavior could undermine confidence in the ICC’s ability to conduct fair investigations, particularly regarding Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the allegations, Khan remains in his role, refusing to step aside even after direct pleas from senior ICC officials, including American lawyer Brenda Hollis, who leads the court’s Palestine investigation. His refusal to temporarily step down has raised fears that the ongoing investigation into his misconduct could be compromised, further damaging the credibility of the ICC's case against Israel.

The controversy surrounding Khan has cast a shadow over the ICC's pursuit of Israeli leaders, with many questioning whether justice can be served impartially under his leadership. As the investigation into his actions unfolds, scrutiny over his motivations and the broader implications for Israel remains high.