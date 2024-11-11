The IDF announced that yesterday (Sunday), during the passage of a convoy coordinated with the international community and monitored by the IDF, unusual movement was detected. The convoy was stopped for a security check at a checkpoint along the Humanitarian Route between northern and southern Gaza. During the inspection, IDF troops discovered a bag containing ammunition for firearms.

IDF troops apprehended those involved, including members of the convoy, who were then transferred to security forces for further investigation. Inquiries were also made with the relevant organization.

"It is important to note that this was an internal convoy traveling inside the Gaza Strip from the north to the south, and not through the crossings designated for bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza," the IDF stated.