Two people riding a motorcycle were filmed knocking the kippah off the head of a Jewish man who was crossing the street in Staten Island, a video posted to social media shows.

The Staten Island Shomrim safety Patrol, which posted the video to X, wrote, "Help us apprehend these individuals. Wanted for a despicable act of pushing a Kippah off a jewish mans head. If you can identify them or have any information, call @NYPD121Pct detective squad 718-697-8712 or call us 718-370-2121. #YourCityYourCall."