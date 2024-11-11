US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he would appoint Tom Homan as the US' new "Border Czar," Axios reported.

Homan served as the acting head of the US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first term.

Homan has been a "strong supporter" of Trump's plan to deport illegal migrants, Axios added. In July, he promised to deport illegals without authorization, and warned that a second Trump term would see Mexican cartels designated as a "terrorist organization" for their role in smuggling fentanyl into the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Homan will be "joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ('The Border Czar'​), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security."

He added that there is "nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," and that Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."

Homan told Fox News that the deportation would be "a well-targeted, planned operation conducted, leading by the men of ICE." He added, "It's going to be done in a humane manner."