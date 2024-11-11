Officials involved in the ceasefire negotiations in the north say that significant progress has been made towards an agreement, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Russia last week for four days in order to involve Moscow in the issue, and in order to persuade the Kremlin to assist in reaching an agreement.

Alongside this, Dermer is expected to visit Washington this week and meet President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

The report also stated that several sections of the agreement have already been drafted - but have not yet been finalized. Among the key issues is an American commitment to Israeli freedom of action in the event that Hezbollah violates the agreement and rearms itself.

The reason for Israel's insistence on this clause is the situation that arose after UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which had no meaning because Hezbollah was rearming itself.

Another factor in Israel's motivation to pursue an agreement is the fact that President-elect Trump wants to see a ceasefire when he takes office in January.

The agreement which has been discussed stipulates that, in the first phase, IDF troops will remain in southern Lebanon for 60 days in the villages adjacent to the fence, and in the second phase the Lebanese army will do the work, after which the IDF will withdraw.

Another catalyst for the Israeli desire to reach a settlement is a concern over a possible UN Security Council resolution that will oblige Israel to cease fire.