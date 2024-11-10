Anti-Israel activists brought their children to a protest dubbed a "rage playdate" outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

The Brooklyn protest, which included about 60 people, did not receive the proper permits. Protesters brought coloring pages and a children's book that railed against “Zionist bullies” and chanted “Schumer, Schumer you will see, Palestine will be free.”

Police moved the protest away from the Senator's Prospect Park West home due to the lack of a permit. Protesters clashed with police, with one shouting that they would sue the law enforcement officers.

Protesters shouted “KKK NYPD" and called for US President-Elect to cut all American aid to Israel.

The protest outside Schumer's home comes less than two weeks after House Republicans accused the Senate Majority Leader of defending antisemitic protesters at Columbia University in New York City.

In a recent report on antisemitism on American college campuses by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, emails were presented showing Schumer told former Columbia University president Minouche Shafik that the school's "political problems are really only among Republicans" after the school came under scrutiny for the antisemitic nature of the protests against Israel that followed the October 7 massacre.

The report explains, "When asked, Schumer and his staff indicated they did not believe it was necessary for the University's leaders to meet with Republicans."

"Greenwald echoed this, writing in response, 'If we are keeping our head down, maybe we shouldn't meet with Republicans.'"