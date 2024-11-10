Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a partnership treaty with North Korea, Reuters reported Saturday.

According to the report, the treaty includes a mutual defense provision which stipulates that the countries will come to each other's aid in case of an armed attack.

Putin signed the treaty with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in June. The treaty was approved by Russia's lower house last month, and by its upper house earlier this week.

Meanwhile, reports from both South Korea and Western countries claim that Russia has received weapons from North Korea; Ukrainian forensic experts say they have found traces of North Korean weapons at the sites of Russian attacks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Thursday that North Korea sent 11,000 troops to Russia, some of which suffered casualties in combat with Ukraine.

Russia, however, has not confirmed the presence of any North Korean troops, Reuters noted.