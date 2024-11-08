For the past few weeks, troops of the 9th Reserve Brigade have been conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, and dismantling Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and underground infrastructure.

In one of the raids, the troops located a Hezbollah terrorist training center located approximately 200 meters from a UNIFIL base. The compound was used by terrorists for training, studying, and storing large quantities of weapons. The facility contained launchers prepared for firing at Israeli communities.

IDF troops also found documents and instructional books detailing Hezbollah's operational methods, maps of Israel, explanations of IDF equipment, as well as tunnel shafts and additional weapons. The weapons were confiscated, and the compound was dismantled.