In a statement following a rush of brutal assaults against Israeli citizens last night in Amsterdam following a football (soccer) match, leaving more than 10 injured and several missing, the Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands Binyomin Jacobs, President of IPOR Jewish Communities Ellen Van Praagh, and the Chairman of the European Jewish Association Rabbi Menachem Margolin called on Dutch and European leaders to "wake up" in the face of antisemitism on the continent.

“We are shocked but not surprised at the disgusting scenes we saw last night in the Dutch Capital. This was not hooliganism. Hooliganism is a regular occurrence at football games. The heavy presence of police and security forces in Amsterdam last night attests to this. They were prepared and ready for it. Antisemitism is the only motive here," the three wrote.

“But what followed afterwards - these disgusting and brutal assaults, are the strongest example of the extreme antisemitism, the all-pervading Jew hatred, that is running like a cancer throughout the continent. When writers like Herman Brusselmans can say with impunity that he wants to stick a knife in the throat of every Jew he meets, this is the outcome," they said.

They continued, “People roaming the streets in masks asking people if they were Jewish then assaulting them and throwing them into canals. This is Europe now in 2024."

They noted, “While we welcome the statements of support and outrage from the Dutch Government, and their reaching out to us, a much pro-active more approach is needed. There must be meaningful engagement with the Jewish community from the Dutch Government . We want to be heard. We need action.

“We call this hate a Cancer. It requires immediate surgery. These assaults are not an isolated incident. It is part of a much bigger picture of Jew hate since October 7th in the Netherlands, Jews cannot take public transport, they are fearful.

“Every day, across the continent, hundreds of smaller incidents of Jew hate take place. They do not receive the public response, nor the government response they deserve.

“We say to the Dutch government and governments across Europe: Wake up! It cannot be business as usual from now on when it comes to fighting antisemitism,” the joint statement concluded.