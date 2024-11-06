Following the special prayer held earlier this week by the head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, at the site of Ancient Shiloh for the success of the United States and the shared values with the State of Israel, he arrived with his team at Psagot Winery for a festive launch of 'Trump' wine and a toast for last night's sweeping victory. Early this morning, upon hearing the results, Ganz sent a special congratulatory message to President-elect Trump: "It's time for sovereignty. One strong Trump, one Jewish state."

Psagot Winery celebrates President Trump's victory by launching a special edition wine called 'President Trump,' a wine that symbolizes the connection between a person and their land, as President Trump leads the way in protecting the Jewish people on their land. There is no one more deserving of this honor.

At the celebratory toast, Council Head Yisrael Ganz added, "We want to congratulate the American people. We have been blessed with a president who loves Israel and loves Judea and Samaria. Now, the entire region awaits a policy that will bring stability and true peace. The path to that goal lies through the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Establishing a Palestinian state should be removed entirely from the agenda, as should the sanctions against the settlements and the State of Israel, which served the interests of the axis of evil. Today, we exchanged a few words with our friends in the Republican Party, and there are already significant plans that, G-d willing, we will advance together."

Yaakov Berg, CEO and owner of Psagot Winery, stated: "Especially in these complex days when the State of Israel is still fighting its enemies and losing its finest sons, we thought it was fitting to celebrate the victory of a true friend and lover of Israel, President Trump. We all pray that his victory will bring closer our complete victory over our enemies and the swift return of our sons and daughters to their homes."