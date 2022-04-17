US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted the annual White House Passover seder on Friday night.

Second Gentleman Emhoff, who is Jewish tweeted a picture from the seder with the message: Tonight, @VP and I were honored to celebrate Passover with our hardworking staff by holding a Seder at the Vice President’s Residence."

"Whether you’re celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" he added.

Some observers noticed that one of the wine bottles was from the Psagot winery, a Jewish-owned winery in the Samaria region.

James Jogby, founder of the Arab-American Institute, tweeted in response: “These photos show @VP serving wine from Psagot at Passover Seder. Psagot’s vineyards are on stolen Palestinian land. It’s not cool. It was the Trump that ‘legitimated’ the theft."

Herbie Ziskind, an adviser to Vice President Harris, said in response that “the wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy."

The Psagot winery introduced a special label in honor of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2020. That same year, Pompeo announced the US would allow products from Judea and Samaria to be labeled "Made in Israel" during a visit to the winery.