house in by rocket in Avivim (archive)

Four people have reportedly been wounded in a rocket strike in Avivim, a Moshav in the Upper Galilee very close to the border with Lebanon.

Some of the wounded are reported to be in serious condition.

The IDF announced that a barrage of approximately 50 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon shortly after 3 pm, setting off Red Alert sirens in the Upper Galilee.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified.

Approximately 120 projectiles have been fired at Israel from Lebanon so far today as of 4 pm.