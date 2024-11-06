The IDF reports that the IAF eliminated Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, Hezbollah’s Khiam region Commander, who directed and executed many rocket attacks against communities in the Galilee, and against the area of Metula specifically.

IDF soldiers continue operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, the forces directed several aerial strikes, during which a number of Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated after being identified firing rockets yesterday (Tuesday) at northern Israel. Also eliminated in these strikes were terrorists who were identified operating in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 70 terror targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, including terrorist cells, terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, missile launchers, and additional terror infrastructure.

In Gaza, IDF troops continue operational activity in Jabalia, and have eliminated approximately dozens of terrorists over the past day.

During the operations, the ground-troops directed an aerial strike on Hamas terrorists who intended to attack IDF soldiers.

Over the past day, IDF troops continued precise, intelligence-based operational activity in Rafah. During the operational activity, they eliminated a number of terrorists, including an armed terrorist who exited a tunnel shaft inside a structure. They also located a large amount of weaponry, including RPG missiles, explosives, and anti-tank missiles.