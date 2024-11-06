Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) won her reelection bid on Tuesday, defeating Republican opponent John Deaton.

Warren secured 66.7% of the votes, compared to 33.3% for Deaton.

Warren has long been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and, in July, boycotted his speech before Congress, accusing him of “creating a catastrophe”.

In 2019, she said the United States should “call out” corruption in Israel under Netanyahu. After Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, she claimed that Netanyahu will "stop at nothing to enrich himself and stay in power. This blatant corruption has no place in any democracy."

Later that year, Warren said that the United States should be pushing Israel and the Palestinian Authority toward a two-state solution.

Later, she suggested that the US should withhold aid to Israel as a means to pressure it to stop “settlement construction”.