Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, on Tuesday easily won reelection to a fourth term for his seat in Vermont.

Sanders faced opposition from Gerald Malloy, a West Point graduate and businessman, but remained the clear front-runner throughout the race and won 60.6% of the votes in the state.

Sanders is known for his criticism of Israel’s government and, this past summer boycotted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Congress speech while branding Netanyahu a “war criminal”.

He has in the past referred to the Israeli government as “racist” and has advocated for the US to condition its aid to Israel.

In late September, Sanders officially introduced a Joint Resolutions of Disapproval seeking to block the sale of more than $20 billion in offensive US weaponry to Israel.