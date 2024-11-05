The Hostages and Missing Families Forum condemned the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Hostages Families Forum expresses deep concern about the Prime Minister's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and how this sudden change could affect the fate of 101 hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for nearly 400 days." the forum stated.

"We expect the incoming Defense Minister, Israel Katz, to prioritize a hostage deal and work closely with mediators and the international community to secure the immediate release of all hostages. The Defense Minister's foremost obligation is to ensure the security of our citizens - we expect him to fulfill his duty both to the state and to the women, men, and children who were kidnapped on October 7th. Our future as a society depends on the return of all hostages and the end of this war," the statement added.

The forum also called Gallant's dismissal a "continuation" of efforts within the government to "torpedo a hostage deal."

The forum wrote in a post to X, “The dismissal of the Defense Minister is an unfortunate proof of the Israeli government’s poor set of priorities."

The forum stated that the objectives of the war in Gaza have been achieved and efforts must now be focused on bringing the 101 remaining hostages home in a "comprehensive deal" that includes the end of the war.

“It is impossible for political, party and personal interests to continue to be the focus instead of the real national interest in the immediate return of all the hostages," it concluded.