Next week, the United Nations International Climate Conference (COP29) will open in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where approximately 40,000 representatives from around the world are expected to attend.

Ahead of the conference, a gathering of religious leaders from various countries is taking place in the city, including prominent rabbis from Jewish communities worldwide, led by Rabbi Zamir Isayev, head of the Sephardic Georgian community in Baku.

Among the rabbis participating in the gathering are Rabbi Moshe Levin, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis and special adviser to the Chief Rabbi of France, and Rabbi Yitzhak Dayan, Rabbi of Thessaloniki in Greece and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis.

Yesterday, the rabbis visited the Jewish community, joined Torah study sessions with students at the Jewish school in Baku, and toured the town of Krasnaya Sloboda in the Quba region, known as the “Jerusalem of the Caucasus.”

In this town, one of only two places outside of Israel where all residents are Jewish, the rabbis visited local synagogues, the Mountain Jews Heritage Museum, and participated in prayer with the local community.

Rabbi Moshe Levin expressed his excitement about the visit: “I was deeply moved to visit Krasnaya Sloboda, feeling as though I was walking on the wings of history. It was incredibly moving to witness the heritage of the local Jews who continue the traditions of the Mountain Jews. It was simply a breathtaking experience.”

“The synagogues are remarkably restored. The sacred atmosphere on the streets and the visit to the Mountain Jews Heritage Museum, founded by Gabriel German Zakharayev, President of the international charity foundation STMEGI, preserve the rich culture and history of the local Jewish community. The museum is located in the restored Krerchugi Synagogue, which had stood abandoned for years after being used as an agricultural warehouse during the Soviet era. The restoration of the building and the establishment of the museum symbolize Azerbaijan’s efforts to preserve the heritage of the region’s dwindling Jewish community.”

The Jewish community in Azerbaijan currently numbers around 20,000 people, maintaining an active Jewish life with educational and religious institutions.

“The visit of the rabbis and religious leaders is a gesture of respect and appreciation for the local Jewish community, highlighting international support for Jewish communities around the world,” explained Rabbi Isayev.

He added that the visit also symbolizes the close ties between Azerbaijan and Israel, and between their peoples, as emphasized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who stated, “A positive attitude towards Jews and Israel is our path.”