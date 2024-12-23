Excitement fills Azerbaijan’s Jewish community after Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the head of the country’s Sephardic community, was chosen as one of 150 distinguished individuals worldwide to serve in the Global Jewish Council “Kol Ha’Am” – an initiative led by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The Council focuses on combating antisemitism and fostering a positive dialogue about Jews globally.

The initiative brings together a wide range of Jewish voices from six continents, aiming to transform dialogue on critical issues into actionable strategies. With a genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion, the council seeks to expand community involvement and nurture future Jewish leadership.

In an emotional post on social media, Rabbi Isayev wrote: “Friends, the Jewish National Council (‘Kol Ha’Am’) was established at the initiative of Israel’s President Mr. Isaac Herzog. According to the rules, only 150 members worldwide can be selected for this council. To be chosen, one must win a multi-stage competition…” The rabbi added: “Out of all European countries, only six succeeded in securing representation. Despite all this, our Azerbaijan found its rightful place in this prestigious council! With God’s help, I was fortunate to pass this test despite the tough competition and limited slots. How joyful it is to represent Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Jewish community in the Global Jewish Council! I have been blessed to represent a country with a Shiite Muslim majority that supports Israel and ensures the Jewish community lives here in security, prosperity, and peace.”

It should be noted that Rabbi Isayev was not chosen for this role in a vacuum; he has a long history of significant activity aimed at enhancing Jewish life in his country. Azerbaijan’s Jewish community comprises nearly thirty thousand people, of whom at least five thousand are actively involved in various communities across the country, not just in the capital, Baku.

In the Sephardic community in Baku, led by Rabbi Isayev, there is an active rabbinical court (one of only two in the post-Soviet region), headed by Rabbi Yaakov Khutoboli. Additionally, two mikvahs (ritual baths) were built with great care over two decades ago under the supervision of Rabbi Gedalia Olstein, one of the world’s leading experts in mikvah design. These mikvahs are upgraded every three years with the latest designs and international standards.

Baku is home to three active synagogues, a kollel for advanced Torah study, and two more synagogues operating in the Jewish village of Krasnaya Sloboda near Quba. Another synagogue is active in Sumqayit. Additionally, Baku features a kosher restaurant, “Rimon,” under Rabbi Isayev’s supervision.

Last year, Rabbi Isayev initiated an effort to oppose the use of Holocaust imagery by foreign politicians for propaganda purposes. His letter was endorsed by nearly 200 rabbis worldwide.

It should be noted that about a year ago, Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a special visit to Azerbaijan. While meeting with Hertzog, President Ilham Aliyev stated: “The Jews in Azerbaijan are dear citizens to us, and we will do everything we can for them – this is a natural continuation of the centuries-old friendship between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples and the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.”

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, who attended the reception for President Herzog with dozens of students from the Jewish school, said: “The Jewish community’s blessings to President Aliyev are profound, and this is yet another opportunity to witness how the Jewish community enjoys a reign of kindness, as the president is continuing his father’s legacy of sincere care and strong friendship with the Jewish community and its institutions.”