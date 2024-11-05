Rabbi David Leybel, who encourages haredim who are not studying Torah to enlist in the IDF, spoke this week about the Draft Law for yeshiva students, noting that the IDF is not yet prepared to absorb haredim.

"Anyone who is not studying Torah needs to enlist, but the military system is not yet prepared to absorb haredim," Rabbi Leybel said during his weekly Torah class.

According to him, the IDF must create appropriate frameworks which have rabbinic supervision: "I have invested much time in talks with the military to create a model for the haredi brigade. It is critical to anchor the conditions in the General Staff commands, and create a rabbinic board to supervise, so as to ensure that the haredi lifestyle is preserved."

Rabbi Leybel also urged that instead of focusing on legal battles, the political echelon must invest in advancing a practical solution: "The battles only increase hatred and polarization. We must act to implement a haredi brigade model for those who are not learning [Torah]."

Recently, the principles for the Hashmona'im Brigade, intended for haredi soldiers, were publicized. The documents show that the IDF has adopted Rabbi Leybel's demands for maximum adaptation for the haredi sector.

The only issue which needs solved, is to create a civil rabbinic committee appointed by the Defense Ministry, and to anchor its conditions on the military command.