The troops of the 646th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, are conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon.

So far, the troops have destroyed dozens of military structures and assembly sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, eliminated terrorists with guidance of Israeli Air Force aircraft, and located numerous weapons and terrorist infrastructure.

Underground, beneath thicketed and mountainous terrain, the brigade's troops located an extensive underground infrastructure extending approximately 70 meters.

During searches along the tunnel route, a room, weapons and supplies for prolonged stay were located.

In another raid, an additional underground infrastructure was located, containing living quarters and a stockpile of weapons.

At the end of the activity, the troops destroyed the underground infrastructure and confiscated the weapons.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

