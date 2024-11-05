Jalal Shahid Mohammed Sharonah, who was neutralized during a terror attack on the town of Negohot in 2018, filed a damages suit in the Bat Yam Magistrate's Court, claiming medical negligence during his incarceration.

Channel 12 reported that the lawsuit filed against the Prison Service and Soroka Medical Center claims that the medical treatment received after the attempted attack and during which part of his leg was amputated was negligent.

The attempted attack took place when the terrorist was 16 years old. He set out to harm Jews when he was armed and taken into custody by security forces who shot him in the legs. He was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center and then transferred to Nitzan Prison - where he claims to have received negligent treatment.

The terrorist claims that "the medical decision-making in his case was influenced by security considerations rather than medical ones, which seriously compromised his health."

The Israel Prison Service has not yet responded to the suit.