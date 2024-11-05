An investigation of the information security failures in the IDF which led to the October 7 massacre has been completed and will soon be presented to the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the investigation examined how Hamas possessed so much information about the IDF, and examined how the terror group gathered its information in a way that allowed it to carry out the infiltration, attack, and massacre on Gaza border communities and IDF bases.

Among other things, it was revealed that there was not, in fact, any "betrayal" from within the IDF. Rather, Hamas gathered information by means of cyber attacks on many soldiers.

It was also reported that in the two years prior to the attack, there was an attempt to hack soldiers' mobile phones, in addition to attempts to tempt the soldiers through social media. As part of the attempts to hack soldiers' devices, Hamas made attempts to collect phone numbers, and through them begin chats with soldiers who would provide them with intelligence.

The terror group also collected information that the soldiers shared publicly on social media, finding weak spots and targets to strike.

For the purpose of the investigation, the IDF's supply chain was also examined. For instance, if the IDF purchased thousands of security cameras, produced in China, for use on its bases, there were those who knew how to hack them, use them, and collect a great deal of information through them.