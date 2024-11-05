US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that, since August 29, its forces have conducted 95 operations against Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Iraq and Syria, in partnership with security forces in those two countries.

The operations, which included unilateral strikes in Syria, have resulted in 163 terrorists killed and 33 captured, including over 30 senior and mid-level ISIS leaders, the statement added.

“These successful operations resulted in the seizure of significant enemy materiel that could aid in future disruptions,” said CENTCOM, adding, “Sustained pressure on ISIS leaders has constrained their ability to operate and to plan attacks.”

“Alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists and disrupt their capability to conduct operations against US interests, as well as those of our allies and partners,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in land it controlled.

Several military offensives, including those backed by the US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

However, ISIS sleeper cells remain in the area and continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. The US has roughly 900 troops in Syria as part of its effort to defeat ISIS in the region.