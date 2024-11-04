Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a meeting on Monday regarding the conscription of members of the Haredi sector. During the meeting, the professionals from the IDF presented the summary of the data from the first wave of conscription notices that were sent and the lessons learned from the scope of those reported from the 3,000 notices that were sent.

At the end of the meeting, Gallant authorized the IDF to issue 7,000 additional pre-draft evaluation summonses to haredim within the coming days. Increasing the amount of summonses is meant to meet the goal set for conscription.

In addition, the minister ordered the IDF and Defense Ministry to continue working to put in place the findings of the Shkedi Commission as was approved by the Minister and IDF Chief of Staff to integrate haredim in meaningful jobs while keeping to their way of life.

"The war and the challenges that stand before us personify the IDF's need for additional soldiers, this is a real operational need that begs the widespread national enlistment by all parts of society," Gallant stated.

At the same time, as part of the IDF's office work to draft Haredim, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was presented with the status of the creation of the Hashmonaim Brigade.

So far, the IDF has completed the stage of enlisting the command staff and created the infrastructure needed to receive recruits for the first company in December.