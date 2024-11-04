Ministers at a government meeting Monday attacked the conduct of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding that she be fired.

During the meeting, which focused on crowding in prisons, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that the solution for crowding is temporary, until community imprisonment is allowed, "which will free up a lot more spaces. The problem is that the Attorney General opposes it. Anything that is good - she opposes."

Minister David Amsalem responded: "Everything stops at her. Because of her, we have switched to working by means of private bills."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi urged, "We need to fire her." Amslem pointed his finger at Baharav-Miara's deputy, Gil Limon, saying, "He and she are at fault for everything."

"Unfortunately, she even tried to prevent the distribution of weapons. Today everyone understands how much this saved lives," Ben Gvir added.

At this stage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, saying, "This is oppositional legal advice. We have seen what they approved in the previous government - illegal gas agreements, nominations in a transitional government. It's impossible to work this way. I request that [Justice Minister] Yariv [Levin] provide a suggestion on how to solve this. She is oppositional towards us."