US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against former US President Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential elections, has adopted a "no comment" strategy aimed at keeping voters from knowing where she stands on key issues, Axios reported.

The site noted that Harris and her team have refused to comment to Axios inquiries on her position regarding more than a dozen issues in the past three months.

Even to many Democrats, Harris' current plans are a mystery, the site added.

Among the issues Harris has previously voiced an opinion of and regarding which she refuses to state whether her position has changed:

* unilaterally offering citizenship to two million undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, and often known as "Dreamers";

* a requirement for production of only hydrogen or electric vehicles by 2035;

* executive steps to protect over six million undocumented immigrants from deportation;

* decriminalizing prostitution;

* ending capital punishment on a federal level;

* ending the Senate filibuster;

* closing private for-profit prisons.

Axios also noted that Harris' campaign declined to comment to CNN about several views she expressed in 2019, including her opinion on ending immigration detention, and taxpayer-funded gender change surgeries for federal prisoners and detained immigrants.

Axios also reached out to Harris' campaign for its article on her "no comment" tactic, asking if she still supports various other past statements that she made. Her campaign declined to comment on those as well. These inquiries included climate change issues, racial issues, voting rights for former prisoners, and matters relating to refugees and migrants.

Harris has said that her positions on some things have changed during her time as vice president, even though her values "have not changed."