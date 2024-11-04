Yael Eshel, sister of lookout Roni, who fell on October 7 at the Nahal Oz outpost, drafted today to the IDF and will serve as an infantry instructor.

Eyal, Yael's father, told Ynet: "We are accompanying Yael to the draft center and I have zero faith in this system called the Israel Defense Forces. I am excited that I am sending my next child to the IDF, I even have butterflies in my stomach, and these are butterflies with long wings that are traveling through my body and pounding hard on my stomach, not giving me any rest."

“I really hope that Yael will find a path that will do her good; this is her life. I wish her great success, and her success is our success."

Yael said that she had always dreamed of combat service: "When Roni's shiva ended, I realized that it would not happen. It was important to me to serve a meaningful service and I'm still sure I will still do so. I can no longer say that I trust the IDF one hundred percent, but there was no option for me not to draft. I didn't see myself doing it any other way. I believe that everyone should contribute to the country in one way or another."

Eyal commented on the draft saga, saying: "I really hope something changes here, it won't be able to last much longer."

In conclusion, he said: "I'd like to think that Roni is looking down on us, smiling that smile and sending Yael the best possible support for an 18-year-old girl who is just starting on a new path."

"Roni will be serving in a different position than Yael. I think that if more women and female strength join the IDF, it will do us all better. When there are more women in the army and in the leadership, the State of Israel will look and feel different."