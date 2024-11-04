Gazan terrorist organizations on Sunday evening detonated an explosive device on a humanitarian convoy, causing damage to a nearby hospital and injuring six people, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “in coordination with COGAT, a humanitarian convoy enabled the evacuation of patients and staff from the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to other hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip. The convoy also provided humanitarian aid to these hospitals, including food, water, fuel and medical equipment, to maintain their essential operations. These are part of efforts to supply humanitarian aid and address the medical concerns of the population in the northern Gaza Strip.”

As the convoy passed by the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said the statement, a report was received from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the detonation of an explosive device, only a few hundred meters away from the hospital. As a result of the explosion, the convoy was hit by shrapnel. No injuries were reported among the convoy’s personnel.

“Following the incident, the COGAT Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) reached out to the heads of the WHO and clarified this was an explosive device planted by the terrorist organizations in Gaza,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Additionally, following an assessment by COGAT with hospital officials, six children in the hospital were injured by the explosion. Damage was also caused to the roof and courtyard of the hospital.

“The terrorist organizations continue to exploit civilian infrastructure, medical facilities and international aid organizations for their terror activities,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF and COGAT will continue to operate in accordance with international law to transfer humanitarian and medical aid to the Gaza Strip,” it added.