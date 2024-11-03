The IDF announced Sunday afternoon that troops of the 91st Division are continuing limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon to dismantle terror infrastructure and eliminate Hezbollah operatives.

During overnight intelligence-based operations by the 769th Brigade in a village in southern Lebanon, the soldiers conducted targeted raids on several buildings. In one of the buildings, the troops located numerous weapons stored in both the kitchen and children's room, including RPGs, rocket launchers, rockets, grenades, and AK-47 rifles. In the same civilian building, which was used as a weapons storage facility, a large cache of military tactical equipment, combat gear, and intelligence documents was found, used by Hezbollah operatives who had barricaded themselves in the building.

The troops are continuing to encounter terrorists during close-quarters combat in complex terrain and eliminate them using precise munitions, directed by IAF aircraft and supported by Unit 869’s field intelligence soldiers.