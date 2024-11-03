The Zionist Religious Party announced in the afternoon (Sunday) to the Secretary of the Government Yossi Fuchs and the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation Minister of Justice Yariv Levin that it will not support the proposed daycare subsidy bill without the inclusion of two conditions.

The conditions demanded by the party are priority for acceptance into daycare centers for families of reservists and also the granting of a unique credit grade to reservists for the purpose of subsidies.

Yesterday, Minister Ofir Sofer proposed a compromise on the issue of the childcare bill. He emphasized that the bill could be advanced only if a haredi division in the IDF was quickly established, with 3,000 graduates of the haredi school system enlisting within two months, with the encouragement of the haredi leadership. "The Minister is also open to other proposals that will advance practical and effective solutions in the short term."

"We have been spit in the face by the haredi leadership in the process of conscription", Sofer claimed to Galei Tzahal.

"People here are bleeding to death, Torah scholars and non-Torah scholars. The categorical statement that there is a public here that does not bear the burden in these historic moments is unacceptable."

The proposed bill would allow the government to continue subsidizing daycare for haredi families even if a parent from the family has not drafted into the IDF. It is intended as a response to the Supreme Court and Attorney General's opinions that families who do not fulfill their draft obligations are not eligible to receive government funding for daycare.