Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate for New York City Mayor, said in an interview with Kan that anti-Semitism is something intrinsic to non-Jews and that he himself has to sometimes hold back from expressing antisemitism.

During a rally in support of presidential candidate Donald Trump, Sliwa said: "I tell the Jews all the time - I'm a Gentile, it's in our DNA."

"You need to wake up and understand that we always blame the Jews no matter what happens, and no matter what peace agreements you make. They will always hate you. That's how it is in America and that's how it is in other places. I also have to hold myself back sometimes, and I have two Jewish children," he claimed.

The Republican candidate's outrageous remarks come two days before the US elections.

However, the situation is not better on the Democratic side. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis discovered that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is delaying several bills, including hers, intended to fight anti-Semitism on campuses. Schumer has recently faced significant criticism for not combating expressions of hatred towards Jews on campuses in the United States.