Former US President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in all seven swing states that will decide Tuesday's election, according to a new poll published on Saturday by AtlasIntel.

The survey found Trump's largest lead is in Arizona, where he is up 52.3% to 45.8% over Harris. His second-highest lead is in Nevada, where he leads 51.2% to 46%. In North Carolina, Trump leads 50.5% to 47.1, while in Georgia he leads 50.1% to 47.6%.

All four of the above states show Trump's lead to be beyond the poll's two percent margin of error.

Trump also leads in all three rust-belt states that form the so-called "Blue Wall," though his lead is narrower in those states than in the other four. In Michigan, Trump leads 49.7% to 48.2%.

In Pennsylvania, widely considered the most crucial state to win in this election with its 19 Electoral College votes, Trump leads Harris 49.6% to 47.8%, just within the margin of error.

Trump's lead over Harris is narrowest in Wisconsin, where he is up by barely a percentage point at 49.7% to 48.6%.

AtlasIntel claims that it was the most accurate poll during the 2020 presidential election, where it says it predicted every state's result within the margin of error.

Tens of millions of Americans have already cast their early ballots ahead of Tuesday's election. Early voting numbers look much better for Republicans than they did in 2020, when record-setting early and mail-in voting helped propel Joe Biden to the White House.