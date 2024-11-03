Germany's ruling parties have reached a historic agreement on a resolution to combat antisemitism, set to be introduced in parliament this week, AFP reported on Saturday, citing political sources.

Although non-binding, the statement seeks to intensify Germany's official stance against antisemitism, which has garnered renewed attention since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 last year.

The draft, after rigorous discussion among members of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) and the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), states that no organization "questions the right of Israel to exist or calls for a boycott of Israel" should qualify for public funding, according to AFP.

It notes that antisemitism is becoming "more and more manifest and violent in far-right circles" and also appears in "left-wing anti-imperialism" movements.

The proposal, which will be brought to parliament this week, aims to "protect, preserve, and strengthen Jewish life in Germany," according to a copy obtained by AFP.

In addition to the funding restrictions, the text proposes limiting antisemitic groups' access to educational institutions and, in certain cases, excluding them from lessons or expelling them.

Incidents of antisemitism in Germany since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel included a synagogue in the capital of Berlin being firebombed by two assailants.

Germany has also seen a rise in anti-Israeli demonstrations since October 7.

These protests included a protest at the Humboldt University’s Institute for Social Sciences in downtown Berlin, similar to the anti-Israel campus protests that have swept across the US in recent months.