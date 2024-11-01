Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS on Thursday, targeting an interview with his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris that aired on the network’s "60 Minutes" program in early October, and alleging that the broadcast was misleading, Reuters reported, citing court documents.

The lawsuit, submitted in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, claims that the network aired two different responses from Harris to a question concerning the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The broadcast version shown on the Oct. 6 episode of "60 Minutes" omitted what the lawsuit describes as a "word salad" response from Harris regarding the Biden administration's influence over Israel's handling of the conflict.

"Former President Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false," a CBS News spokesperson said. "The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend against it."

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks around $10 billion in damages, citing alleged violations of a Texas law prohibiting deceptive practices in business.