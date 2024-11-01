Struggling to feel in control of your finances? Sometimes, investments can take unexpected turns, especially if you’re dealing with cross-border accounts or unfamiliar tax rules.

This episode dives into how to recognize when your portfolio is steering off course, why you should always trust your gut, and the importance of simplifying your strategy.

Learn why risky investments, hidden tax consequences, and pushy advisors can lead to financial headaches—and how to take back the reins. It’s time to stop letting others dictate your financial future and get back to making your money work for you.

Key Takeaways: